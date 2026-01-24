Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
union budget
SHANTI Act signals shift in nuclear policy, balances reform and state control, say experts

SHANTI Act signals shift in nuclear policy, balances reform and state control, say experts

India’s new nuclear law marks a turning point in the country’s energy policy by opening the door to private sector participation while retaining sovereign control over strategic assets. The SHANTI Act seeks to balance investment, innovation and national security as India scales up nuclear capacity to meet long-term energy and climate goals.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jan 27, 2026 2:30 PM IST
SHANTI Act signals shift in nuclear policy, balances reform and state control, say expertsA key structural reform under the SHANTI Act is the calibrated opening of the nuclear sector to participation by private entities.

India has taken a decisive step towards strengthening long-term energy security with the enactment of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Act, 2025, or the SHANTI Act. The government is expected to roll out the new institutional framework and detailed rules governing nuclear energy within the next three months, signalling a shift in India’s civil nuclear policy.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to Megha Arora, Partner at CMS IndusLaw, and Abhishek Rohatgi, Associate at CMS IndusLaw, the SHANTI Act is a cornerstone of India’s strategy to achieve energy independence and meet its net-zero emissions target by 2070. The law also underpins the ambition to scale nuclear power capacity to 100 GW by 2047. In a significant overhaul, the Act replaces both the Atomic Energy Act, 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, creating a consolidated and modern legal framework.

National Nuclear Mission and SHANTI Act

According to the experts, one of the most notable reforms under the SHANTI Act is the calibrated opening of the nuclear sector to private participation. This move aligns with the broader National Nuclear Mission announced in the Union Budget 2025–26, which emphasises the deployment of Bharat Small Reactors and Bharat Small Modular Reactors, while envisaging a meaningful role for private players in nuclear power generation.

Advertisement

The Act introduces a comprehensive licensing regime covering the construction, ownership, operation and decommissioning of nuclear power plants; fabrication and processing of nuclear fuel, including uranium enrichment up to notified thresholds; and the transport, storage, import or export of nuclear fuel, spent fuel and related substances. It also regulates the import and export of prescribed equipment, technology and software used in nuclear activities, with powers vested in the Central Government to notify additional licensable activities. Importantly, a wide range of entities—including private companies, joint ventures and other approved persons—are now eligible to apply for licences, marking a sharp departure from the earlier regime that largely excluded private participation.

Despite this liberalisation, the Act retains centralised control over strategically sensitive areas. Arora said activities such as enrichment or isotopic separation of nuclear substances, management and reprocessing of spent fuel, handling of high-level radioactive waste, and uranium or thorium mining remain reserved for the Central Government or government-controlled entities. 

Advertisement

Nuclear liability framework

The SHANTI Act also revises India’s nuclear liability framework. While broadly aligned with the earlier liability law, it removes strict no-fault liability on operators and eliminates the operator’s right of recourse against suppliers for defects or sub-standard services. Rohtagi said these provisions had long deterred international suppliers, who viewed them as inconsistent with global norms under the Convention on Supplementary Compensation for Nuclear Damage. Their removal is expected to boost both domestic and foreign participation.

Another significant shift is the promotion of indigenous research and development. Unlike the earlier blanket prohibition on patents, the new law allows patent protection for inventions related to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, subject to national security exclusions. This change is expected to spur private innovation and strengthen India’s nuclear technology ecosystem.

Overall, the SHANTI Act represents a structural reset of India’s civil nuclear framework. Its ultimate impact, however, will depend on the rules notified under the Act and complementary policy reforms, including a relook at foreign investment restrictions in the atomic energy sector.

Union Budget 2026 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record 9th Union Budget on February 1, amid rising expectations from taxpayers and fresh global uncertainties. Renewed concerns over potential Trump-era tariff policies and their impact on Indian exports and growth add an external risk factor the Budget will have to navigate.
Track live Budget updates, breaking news, expert opinions and in-depth analysis only on BusinessToday.in
Published on: Jan 24, 2026 4:08 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today