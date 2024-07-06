Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget on July 23; session to begin from July 22

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024 for financial year 2024-25 on July 23, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India Kiren Rijiju said.

The Budget session will begin from July 22, Rijiju said in a post on X (formally Twitter) on July 6.

“Hon’ble President of India, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session, 2024 from 22nd July, 2024 to 12 August, 2024 (Subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business). Union Budget, 2024-25 will be presented in Lok Sabha on 23 July, 2024,” read his post.

President Droupadi Murmu approved the Budget Session of Parliament from July 22 to August 12 on July 6 evening.

Earlier this year on February 1, Sitharaman tabled the Interim Budget for FY24 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Sitharaman is all set to create history as she would presenting Budget for the seventh consecutive time, which included six full Budgets and one Interim Budget. The finance minister held pre-budget consultations with industry stakeholders from June 20.

Earlier this month, FM Sitharaman assumed office as the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister of the recently established NDA government on June 12. She is expected to unveil the FY25 Budget aligning with Modi 3.0 government's focus on ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Sitharaman said the government is dedicated to improving the quality of life for citizens, promising ongoing efforts. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining policy consistency.

In her address to a joint sitting of Parliament, she had said major social and economic decisions will be a highlight of the budget. This will be the first budget presented by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its third term amid high anticipation.

Expectations from the Budget have been high and were fuelled further when President Droupadi Murmu in her joint address said that it will see “many historic steps”.

“This Budget will be an effective document of the government’s far-reaching policies and futuristic vision. Along with major economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget... The pace of reforms will be further accelerated in tune with the aspirations of people of India for rapid development,” she said on June 27.