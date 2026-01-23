As the Union Budget 2026 for the financial year 2026–27 is set to be presented in Parliament on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 11 AM, the focus is on how the government plans to raise funds. Tax and non-tax revenue form the backbone of the Budget, shaping how resources are mobilised and spent across sectors.

What is tax revenue?

Tax Revenue is the income collected by the government through mandatory taxes imposed by law on individuals and organisations. It represents the primary source of government income and is essential for maintaining financial stability and supporting economic growth.

Taxes are compulsory and unrequited, meaning taxpayers do not receive any direct or proportional benefit in return for the amount they pay. Tax revenue includes both direct taxes, such as income tax and indirect taxes like the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Collected across all levels of government, tax revenue finances public services, infrastructure, and welfare programs. It is commonly assessed as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to measure the government’s capacity to generate income relative to the size of the economy.

What is non-tax revenue?

Non-Tax Revenue refers to the income earned by the government from sources other than taxes. It includes money received in return for services provided by the government, earnings from government investments, and charges imposed for violations of rules or laws.

Unlike tax revenue, non-tax revenue is generally voluntary or service-based, meaning it is paid only when a service is used or a regulation is breached. Major sources include fees for public services (such as water, electricity, gas, visas, licenses, and permits), fines and penalties, interest on loans given by the government, and dividends or profits from public sector enterprises (PSUs).

Non-tax revenue plays an important supporting role in government finances by supplementing tax income. It helps fund specific public services and reduces excessive dependence on taxation, which can be difficult to increase. By ensuring a steady flow of funds, non-tax revenue contributes to fiscal stability and supports economic development.

How does tax revenue differ from non-tax revenue?

Tax revenue refers to the income the government earns through compulsory taxes imposed on individuals and businesses, such as income tax, corporate tax, and indirect taxes like GST that are paid when goods or services are purchased. These payments are mandatory by law, regardless of whether the taxpayer receives any direct benefit in return. Tax revenue forms the core source of government funds and is primarily used to finance essential public expenditures such as defence, education, infrastructure, and social welfare programs.

In contrast, non-tax revenue arises from fees, charges, fines, and returns on government investments. Unlike taxes, these payments are generally made only when a person or entity uses a government service, such as obtaining licenses, permits, or utilities or violates a regulation and incurs a penalty. The purpose of non-tax revenue is not to replace taxes but to supplement tax income, helping the government meet its financial needs without placing additional tax burdens on citizens.