Union Budget 2026 | From income tax to orange economy – Here’s your quick guide to Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget for Viksit Bharat

Budget 2026 | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s presented her ninth consecutive Budget in the Parliament on February 1 2026. In her opening remarks, the FM said that India today faces an external environment where trade and multilaterism is imperative.

India will continue to take steps towards Viksit Bharat. Our government has chosen reforms over rhetoric, the FM added.

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India’s economy has so far remained resilient despite the steep Trump tariffs. Growth is projected at 7.4% for the year ending March 31, supported by government spending on infrastructure and tax cuts on income and consumption that lifted consumer demand.

UNION BUDGET 2026 | LIVE UPDATES

Here are the major highlights from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget speech: