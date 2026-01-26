The Union Budget 2026 is drawing closer. Markets, households and ministries are eyeing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's February 1 Speech at 11 AM. The budget will examine spending targets and programme priorities in an extremely uncertain economic environment.

Union Budget speeches also record moments of political messaging and economic storytelling rather than just numbers and their impact. Over the years, some Union Budget speeches became memorable milestones, marked by their depth, detail, and duration. Here are the five longest Union Budget speeches in India’s history, ranked by length.

1. Nirmala Sitharaman (2020-21) - 2 hours 40 minutes

The longest Budget speech ever was delivered by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2020. Spanning over 11,000 words, the speech covered agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, education, taxation, and financial sector reforms. It was so lengthy that the Finance Minister had to pause before finishing, with the remaining text submitted later. This marked history in more ways than one.

2. Jaswant Singh (2003-04) - Around 2 hours 15 minutes

Former Finance Minister Jaswant Singh delivered one of the longest speeches during the NDA government. His Budget focused on fiscal consolidation, reforms, and economic stability at a time when India was emerging from a slowdown.

3. Manmohan Singh (1991-92) - Around 2 hours

Though remembered more for its impact than its length, Manmohan Singh’s 1991 Budget speech was also among the longest. It introduced landmark economic reforms and liberalisation measures that reshaped India’s economy.

4. P. Chidambaram (2013-14) - Nearly 2 hours

Delivered during a challenging economic phase, this speech focused on managing fiscal stress, boosting growth, and restoring investor confidence amid slowing economic momentum.

5. Nirmala Sitharaman (2019-20) - Around 2 hours

In her first full Budget speech, Sitharaman presented an extensive vision document structured around multiple themes, contributing to its length and detail.