Union Budget 2026: Which laws passed in Winter Session will have an effect on the Budget?

As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, an array of Bills passed in the Winter Session of Parliament are expected to have an impact on the upcoming Budget. These Bills include The Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025 and The Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025.
The following laws passed in the Winter Session are expected to have a significant impact on Budget
|Name of the Bill
|What it does
|Budget impact
|The Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025
|
|
|The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025
|Passed by both Houses, this bill raises the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in insurance companies from 74 per cent to 100 per cent with the intent to accelerate growth, enhance insurance penetration, and boost foreign capital inflows.
|
|The Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025
|
|
|The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025
|This Bill aims to update the existing legal framework for central excise, impacting revenue generation, especially for tobacco products, after the GST compensation cess expires.
|
|The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025
|It replaced an ordinance to align tax administration in the northeastern state.
|
|The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025
|The bill allows private and foreign participation in nuclear power generation, impacting capital investment and energy-related budgetary planning.
|
|The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2025
|It authorises the government to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India for ongoing government spending as approved in the Budget.
|
Without this, ministries and/or departments cannot legally spend. It ensures the interim release of budget funds while final budget approvals or adjustments take place.
It also manages cash flow for public services until the new Budget session finalises spending.