'You have no option...': If NVIDIA can crash overnight, so can your steady investments, warns finfluencer

One of the world’s most valuable companies, NVIDIA, lost nearly $200 billion in two days after China introduced DeepSeek, a cheaper AI alternative.

The market reaction was swift and brutal. If a multi-trillion-dollar firm can crash nearly 20% overnight, what does that say about the rest of the financial world?

Wisdom Hatch founder and finfluencer Akshat Srivastava puts it bluntly: "We are all gamblers. If a multi-trillion dollar firm like NVIDIA can fall by almost 20% in two days, you gotta understand that we live in a highly speculative world."

The only real difference? Some gamble smarter than others.

Srivastava breaks it down: "Everyone around you is gambling: the only difference is whether you are doing it with knowledge or not." Some throw money at fantasy sports apps like Dream11—and lose. Others opt for mutual funds, a safer bet that at least outpaces inflation. The smartest investors? They diversify, buy undervalued assets, sell high, and optimize taxes, turning risk into real wealth.

And then, there’s the biggest gamble of all: doing nothing.

"Most are working 9-to-9, ‘investing’ for their hypothetical retirement in FDs, EPF, PF… at best, locking money for long-term at around 8% growth," Srivastava points out. But in a world where governments keep printing money, that 8% barely keeps up.

In 2025, playing it “safe” may be the most dangerous move of all. "You have no option but to invest in volatile assets. Because the non-speculative ones don’t generate enough returns anymore."