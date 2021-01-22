Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-In-Chief, India Today Group welcomes participants of BTMindrush

The Indian economy which was going through an extended slowdown has seen GDP growth contract for two successive quarters after the lockdown since the Covid-19 outbreak. As people get back to work, know how India Inc., government and small businesses try to rise from the prolonged slowdown. It has also led to a sea-change in the way business is done. What does this mean for companies, management and employees? Will these changes become the norm for the future? Hear it from the speakers of BT Mindrush.

