37 doctors test COVID positive at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Thirty-seven doctors have tested positive for coronavirus at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Out of these, 32 doctors are in home isolation whereas 5 are hospitalised for treatment. The majority of these doctors have mild symptoms. What has surprised everyone is that all these doctors had been vaccinated for COVID-19. The second wave of the pandemic in India is proving to be worse than the first with infections skyrocketing and large clusters of infections are being reported from different areas. Will the second wave prove worse than the first despite vaccinations? Watch the video for more.

