Mother's Day 2026 Gifts: From investment bags to AI Laptops, 10 best Mother's Day gift ideas for every budget

Forget the generic cards and last-minute chocolates. This Mother’s Day, the most powerful gift isn't just something she can wear or use, it’s the acknowledgment of the woman she is when she’s not being "Mom." When is Mother's Day 2026 celebrated? Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, which is May 10, in India and many other countries. It is a day dedicated to honouring mothers, maternal bonds and the many forms of care they bring into our lives. It is celebrated world over by giving thoughtful gifts and with meaningful gestures to celebrate the motherly figure in your life.

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Whether she is a high-powered multitasker navigating a dual-screen digital world, a wellness seeker reclaiming her morning ritual, or an aesthete with an eye for heritage craft, you will surely find a meaningful gift truly for your mom with this 2026 curated gift guide that bridges the gap between luxury and sentiment. From the futuristic smart gadgets to statement jewellery, beauty hampers and fragrances, sneakers, watches and investment bags, here are 10 handpicked Mother’s Day gifts across all budgets for — The Multitasker Mom, The Tech-Savvy Mom, The Wellness Enthusiast, The Modern Matriarch or the mother finally making space for herself.





ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8407AA) - Rs 299,990





For the mother whose "office" moves from the boardroom to the airport lounge and back home, the 2026 ASUS Zenbook DUO is no longer just a laptop—it’s a dedicated AI workstation. Powered by the next-gen Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 3) processor, this machine is engineered specifically for "local AI," meaning her data stays private while her workflow stays instant. With dual 3K OLED touch displays, a 144Hz refresh rate and with up to 32 hours of battery life, it is built for women who do not slow down.

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Jewellery for moms: Platinum Evara, Rings & I, Amala Earth





Platinum Evara Circle Of Joy Earrings - Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.3 lakh



For the mother whose elegance is instinctive, Platinum Evara’s Circle Of Joy Earrings make a refined statement. Crafted in 95% pure platinum, the design features a triangular studded centre held within a luminous platinum circle — a symbolic piece that speaks of positivity, strength and quiet permanence.



Rings & I Endless Weave Ring - Price available on request



The Endless Weave ring by Rings & I is a poetic Mother’s Day choice, designed around the idea of continuity and connection. Available in 14KT and 18KT gold as well as platinum, and set with natural or lab-grown diamonds, it becomes a deeply personal keepsake for a bond that endures.



Amala Earth Dew Drop Earchain - Rs 8,500



For the fashion-forward mother, Amala Earth’s Dew Drop Earchain in rhodium silver brings sculptural drama without excess. Hand-finished and fluid in movement, it is the kind of statement accessory that transforms a simple look into something instantly considered.

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Philips Soundbar TAB4330 - Rs 11,999





For the mother who loves film nights, music or simply a richer living-room experience, the Philips TAB4330 soundbar brings cinema home. The 2.1 channel system comes with an 8-inch wired subwoofer, 320W max output and Dolby Digital surround sound. Sleek, wall-mountable and easy to connect through HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, USB, Optical In and AUX, it is an elegant tech gift that feels far more premium than its price.



Artistry Skin Nutrition Youthful Looking Skin Basket – Combination Skin - Rs 10,282





For the mother reclaiming her self-care rituals, this Artistry Skin Nutrition basket offers a polished daily skincare wardrobe. Curated for combination skin, it includes a Hydrating Mousse Cleanser, Hydrating Smooth Toner, Balancing Day Lotion SPF 30 and Hydration Eye Gel Cream. The result is a routine that cleanses, hydrates, balances and protects, while making everyday skincare feel quietly indulgent.





Watches as Mother’s Day Gift: Frederique Constant, Movado, Titan Raga





Frederique Constant Classics Manchette FC - Rs 1,89,500



Frederique Constant’s Classics Manchette FC turns the watch into jewellery. With its green malachite-finished dial, stainless-steel bracelet and Clou de Paris detailing, it is designed for the woman who embraces opulence with ease and wears time as adornment.



Movado BOLD Evolution 2.0 - Rs 70,000



Sleek, minimal and quietly modern, the Movado BOLD Evolution 2.0 is ideal for the mother who prefers clean design over loud embellishment. Its iconic dial and streamlined silhouette make it versatile enough for both workwear and evening dressing.



Titan Raga Sierra Amber Dial Watch 95390WM01 - Approximately Rs 10,895



The Titan Raga Sierra Amber Dial Watch brings warmth and everyday polish to the wrist. Its slim profile, amber-toned dial and refined strap make it an easy, elegant choice for the mother who moves seamlessly between professional and personal settings.





Adidas Cloudfoam Comfort Collection - Rs 6,999 onwards



For the “comfort over everything” mother, Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers are a practical luxury. Designed with ultra-soft cushioning, breathable construction and lightweight flexibility, they are ideal for travel, errands, long days and everything in between. They strike the right balance between support and style, making them a smart gift for mothers who are always on the move.





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Mother’s Day Gifts | Perfumes: Dolce & Gabbana, Secret Alchemist





Dolce & Gabbana The One Gold Eau de Parfum Intense - Rs 11,750 (75 ml)



For the mother who loves a fragrance with presence, Dolce&Gabbana The One Gold Eau de Parfum Intense offers a luminous blend of plum, rose and jasmine. It is glamorous without being overpowering — a scent made for the woman who leaves a lasting impression.



Secret Alchemist Madurai Jasmine Clean Perfume EDP - Rs 1,499 (100 ml)



Secret Alchemist’s Madurai Jasmine Clean Perfume EDP feels intimate, graceful and rooted in Indian sensuality. This is a perfect budget Mother's Day gift idea for a mother who enjoys trying new fragrances that are still classy. With orange blossom, Indian jasmine and Madagascar vanilla, it is a soft yet memorable fragrance for mothers who prefer elegance in its most effortless form.



Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Caramello Bath & Body Gift Set - Rs 1,099





This is a budget-friendly Mother's Day gift that still feels generous. Plum BodyLovin’s Vanilla Caramello Bath & Body Gift Set includes a body wash, body lotion, hand cream and Eau de Parfum, all built around a gourmand vanilla-caramel fragrance. Enriched with cocoa butter and Vitamin B5, it delivers the feel of a daily treat without becoming an extravagant spend.

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LoveChild Masaba Mom’s Beauty Essentials Gift Set - Rs 1,999



For the mother who loves make-up, LoveChild Masaba’s gift set is playful, practical and personal. It includes two Full Pocket Lipsticks in Crack-A-Cookie, which is a mauve-toned, demi-matte lipstick, and the rustic brown Nimbu Paani 2.0, paired with the Eye2K Gel Eyeliner for effortless definition. Completed with a chic sunglass case and a heartfelt note, it is the kind of gift she can use across workdays, dinners and festive moments alike.









Bags as Mother’s Day 2026 gift option: Saint Laurent, Outhouse, Cheemo



Saint Laurent (YSL) Loulou Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag Medium - Rs 3,66,490



A true investment piece, Saint Laurent’s Loulou Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag is for the mother with enduring panache. Crafted in black leather with chevron quilting, a chain strap, removable pouch and pocket mirror, it brings classic Parisian polish to her wardrobe.



Outhouse Boss Tote Bag in Greige Taupe - Rs 42,400



For the mother who carries her world with style, the Outhouse Boss Tote Bag balances function with polish. Handcrafted from supple grainy vegan leather, its slouched silhouette and metallic hardware make it roomy, modern and unmistakably elevated.



Cheemo The Kantha Edit - Rs 2,490 onwards



Cheemo’s Kantha Edit celebrates Bengal’s traditional Kantha craft through contemporary sling bags, totes and the signature Malik bag. For artistic mothers who appreciate heritage with a modern edge, these handcrafted pieces offer character, colour and cultural richness.





This Mother’s Day, the strongest gifts are the ones that meet her where she is. Whether it is a Rs 1,099 beauty set, a pair of comfort-first sneakers, a statement soundbar, a crafted jewel or a luxury handbag, the gesture lies in choosing with attention. A good gift will surely delight her but a thoughtful one makes her feel seen.