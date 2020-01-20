Amazon rolls out e-rickshaws; Bezos seen driving one

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos has unveiled a new three-wheeler electric delivery rickshaw in India. Bezos has shared a 34-second long video on Twitter, saying: "Hey, India. We're rolling out our new fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. Fully electric. Zero carbon. #ClimatePledge", where he is seen having fun driving an e-rickshaw, followed by several others drivers. E-commerce major Amazon India on Monday said it would have a fleet of 10,000 EVs plying on Indian roads by 2025. In 2020, these vehicles will operate in over 20 cities of India - Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Nagpur and Coimbatore, among others. Watch the video for more.



