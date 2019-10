Balakot tapes expose Pakistan, reveal truth about air strikes

India Today's special investigation has revealed that at least four Pakistan Army men could have died in the Indian Air Force (IAF) airstrikes in Balakot on February 26. Police officers in PoK, local clerics in Balakot and JeM commanders elsewhere in Pakistan, who vouched for the Indian bombing, also confirmed that terror fundraising continues to thrive despite Islamabad announcing a crackdown.