Can Pfizer, Moderna vaccines be gamechangers for India amid the COVID crisis?

US pharma giant Pfizer on Wednesday told the central government that its COVID-19 vaccine is 'highly effective' against the COVID-19 variant that is prevalent in India. The company also reportedly sought fast-track approval of its vaccine. Pfizer also added that its vaccine is suitable for everyone aged 12 years or above and can be stored for a month at 2-8 degrees. On the other hand, Moderna is in talks with Cipla and other Indian pharma firms to launch its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India by next year. Cipla has already expressed interest in procuring 5 crore doses from Moderna for 2022. But, when will these vaccines be available in India and why India needs them? Watch the video to know.

