China will 'eat our lunch', says Biden; Expert warns against UK variant

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first phone call as leaders and appeared at odds on most issues. While Xi has called for 'win-win' cooperation, Biden has called China America's 'most serious competitor' and vowed to 'out compete' Beijing; The job market continues to improve sequentially across the country, with job postings getting improved in some industries; The UK coronavirus variant that has wreaked havoc in the country and spread to multiple countries could eventually become the dominant strain, say experts. Watch this and more on News Blast.

