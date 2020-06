Public Sector Banks will need anywhere between Rs 75,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore of fresh capital from the government. Fresh NPAs means higher provisioning for bad loans , lower profits and also delayed recovery as bankruptcy code has been suspended. It is time to build capital buffers in PSBs to face covid 19 loan losses. Anand Adhikari, Executive Editor, Business Today explains what needs to be done for Public Sector Banks.