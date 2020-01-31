Coronavirus: Why WHO has declared it a global emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the deadly Coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 200 people a global health emergency.Confirmed cases are now present in 20 countries. The vast majority of the more than 7,800 cases detected globally, according to latest WHO data, have been in China. The virus originated in an illegal wildlife market in the city of Wuhan. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, explains why WHO has declared it a global emergency. Watch the video for more.

Also read:Coronavirus update: Air India plane with doctors to fly Indians from Wuhan today; first case confirmed in country



Also read:Two-day bank strike starts today; operations to be hit, ATMs may run dry





