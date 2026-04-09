Quote of the Day by Gautam Adani: ‘My investment strategy is...’ 

“My investment strategy, which is to focus on sectors that are a national priority for India, hasn't changed,” a quote by Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman of Adani Group. This assertion highlights his approach of aligning the Adani Group’s portfolio with India's infrastructure, energy, and development goals, emphasising long-term growth in sectors prioritised by the government

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He highlighted a decade-long commitment to building India's infrastructure. This philosophy continues to guide the Adani Group's current expansion into sectors like renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and green hydrogen, which remain core national priorities.

Who is the person who gave this quote

Gautam Adani is a prominent Indian billionaire industrialist and the Founder of the Adani Group, an Ahmedabad-based conglomerate specialising in infrastructure, energy, logistics and resources. He is recognised as a first-generation entrepreneur and a major figure in India's industrial expansion, frequently ranked among the world's richest individuals.

Born in Gujarat, India, he dropped out of college to work in the diamond industry in Mumbai before launching his own trading company, which evolved into Adani Enterprises.

When was this quote said

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Responding to a question about how his investment strategy had changed since 2007, Gautam Adani said that his investment strategy focuses on national priorities and has not changed in May 2023.

He described the infrastructure sector as being “all about building assets for the country” and a vital part of “nation-building”.

What does this quote mean?

This quote summarises the Adani Group's philosophy of 'nation building', which aligns its goals with the India's strategic objectives. By focusing on national priorities, the group targets sectors where there is high structural demand and significant government policy support.

Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani’s strategy of focusing on “national priorities” has shifted from building physical infrastructure (ports and roads) to securing India’s technological and energy sovereignty.

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As of early 2026, this has culminated in a direct $100 billion investment to develop a first-of-its-kind, renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale AI infrastructure platform by 2035.