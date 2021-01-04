Covaxin effective against UK strain, says ICMR chief; Tesla beats estimates

The head of India's premier medical research authority cited prospective effectiveness against the mutated UK strain of coronavirus as the reason behind granting emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin; The World Health Organisation has said that there have been at least four types of coronavirus that have been circulating on the planet since the infection was first detected in Wuhan in November 2019; Tesla Inc on Saturday reported better-than-expected 2020 vehicle deliveries, driven by a steady rise in electric vehicle adoption, but narrowly missed its ambitious full-year goal during a punishing year for the global auto industry. Watch this and more on News Blast.

