No more wait for airport food: EaseMyTrip partners with Hoi to offer pre-booked airport meals

EaseMyTrip has rolled out a new service aimed at reducing airport wait times by allowing passengers to pre-order meals while booking their flight tickets. The feature, launched in collaboration with food-tech platform Hoi, is currently available at New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Goa airports.

The initiative seeks to address one of the most common pain points for air travellers—long queues at airport food courts, especially during peak travel hours. By enabling passengers to place their meal orders in advance, the service helps them manage their time more efficiently and avoid last-minute rushes before boarding.

After completing a flight booking on EaseMyTrip, passengers are redirected to the Hoi platform, where they can browse multiple meal options and select a preferred pickup time. The system automatically aligns the order with the passenger’s flight details, ensuring the meal is prepared and ready for collection upon arrival at the designated counter.

Commenting on the launch, Rikant Pitti, Co-Founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip, said, “Time spent at airports often involves multiple small decisions before boarding. This complimentary pre-ordered meal offering, introduced in collaboration with Hoi, is designed to simplify such moments and make the experience feel more convenient. This initiative is part of our broader vision of building a unified travel ecosystem where services work together to make journeys smoother and more efficient.”

With this addition, EaseMyTrip continues to expand its suite of traveller-focused services aimed at improving the end-to-end journey experience. By integrating food ordering into the flight booking process, the company is leveraging technology to offer passengers a more seamless and stress-free airport experience.