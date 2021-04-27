COVID-19 : How virus variants have challenged India's genome sequencing

In India, the genome sequencing of less than one per cent of COVID samples is being conducted. The government has admitted that it is now not feasible to conduct the sequencing of five per cent of the country's COVID samples, as promised earlier. Genome sequencing is essential to understand how the virus is mutating and the need for change in treatment protocol accordingly, said epidemiologist Prof Eric Ding. But are we sequencing enough? Is India's mutation watch up to the mark? Watch the video to know more.

COVID-19 crisis: UK dispatches first shipment of ventilators, oxygen concentrators to India