Does direct stock investment worry you? Safer ways to invest in US equities

Global stock investment, especially in the US market, has become talk of the town. The ones who nibbled into US equities early on are sitting on huge profits. The fear of missing out (FOMO) is driving many to open a US trading account. But, it's good to be cautious. If you are a conservative investor looking to diversify into international equities but with a safer approach to it, there are three other ways to do that instead of taking the direct route to the US stocks. Watch the video to know more.