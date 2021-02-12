Facebook's Ajit Mohan explains how the platform is aligned to limit fake news

At India Today Conclave East 2021, Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, India, Facebook in a virtual session talked about public policy and WhatsApp's revised privacy policy that made headlines in January this year. Mohan stressed that the company could have explained better what the revised WhatsApp privacy policies were. Watch as he elaborates how Facebook has invested in identifying what kind of behaviour should be banned on the platform.

Also Read: Retail inflation eases to 4.06% in Jan as food prices cool down