Fire kills COVID patients in Virar; Nestle records highest sales in 10 yrs

The agriculture reforms undertaken by the Indian government, which are facing opposition from farmers, can increase the country's economic growth if implementation risks are addressed, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday; Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the industry is in recovery mode and several Budget proposals are on course, including disinvestment, despite a fresh wave of coronavirus infections and local lockdowns; The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed pleas by social media platforms, Facebook and WhatsApp, challenging India's competition regulator CCI's order directing a probe into WhatsApp's new privacy policy. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

