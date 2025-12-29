Household debt, investment data to be included in measuring GDP from FY28: Report

India's national statistical authorities plan to include results from the next All-India Debt and Investment Survey (AIDIS) in the calculation of gross domestic product for the year ending March 2028, according to a report.

As per a report in The Economic Times that cited a government official, this would highlight the role of household balance-sheet data in measuring investment in the economy, marking a significant update in the methodology for tracking capital formation.

The AIDIS, scheduled to take place between July 2026 and June 2027, will provide data directly feeding into the benchmark estimates for gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), a central GDP component covering assets such as housing, land, and durable goods, the report added.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) conducts the AIDIS every five years. The previous round was held in 2019. The organisation's ongoing revision of the GDP base year to 2022-23, replacing the 2011-12 series, further supports the integration of contemporary data sources.

The revised GDP framework will incorporate AIDIS 2019 data for dwelling repair and maintenance costs, replacing AIDIS 2013 used in the current series. This adjustment aligns with the System of National Accounts, which stipulates sectoral estimates across multiple asset categories.

AIDIS findings also contribute to estimates for intellectual property products and household-sector investment. MoSPI will conduct the AIDIS concurrently with the Situation Assessment of Agricultural Households survey as part of the 81st round of the National Sample Survey (NSS).