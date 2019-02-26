From Kapil Sibal to Akhilesh Yadav, leaders hail IAF strikes

Politicians are all praise for the Indian Air Force after the bombing of JeM's biggest terror camp in Balakot located in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Watch learders such as VK Singh, MoS for External Affairs, Sharad Pawar, NCP president, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Former MP chief minister, Sitaram Yechury, CPM general secretary, Nitish Kumar, CM, Bihar, Arvind Kejriwal, CM, Delhi, Kapil Sibal, Congress leader and Akhilesh Yadav, SP chief react to the air strikes.