‘Like a strict school teacher’: Sridhar Vembu explains the Indian consumer mindset

Indian consumers are often described as discerning, value-conscious and fiercely demanding — traits that make the country one of the most challenging markets for businesses to crack. While loyalty in India can run deep once trust is earned, it is also fragile, shaped by rapidly shifting trends, rising digital awareness and the growing influence of social media and D2C brands.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Zoho co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu recently weighed in on this reality, offering a vivid analogy to describe what companies face in the Indian domestic market. Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), Vembu said the Indian market resembles a “demanding and strict Indian school teacher” who is never easily satisfied.

“The Indian market is like a demanding and strict Indian school teacher,” Vembu wrote, endorsing a post that argued surviving Indian buyers is harder than dealing with global customers.

He is absolutely right.



The Indian market is like a demanding and strict Indian school teacher, like my respected middle school class teacher Smt Parimala-ji. If I scored only 95% in a mid-term test, she would tell me I am underperforming and not working hard enough. Fearing her… https://t.co/pI0KvNLFrs — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) December 18, 2025

The original post highlighted why many companies find India’s domestic market unforgiving despite its massive volumes. Thin margins, endless audits, regulatory compliance through BIS and multiple portals, heightened scrutiny over minor defects, slow responses, and tough negotiations make operating in India “brutal,” it said. The post added that while businesses often fear exports, the reality is that global buyers can be easier to deal with — provided the product is solid.

Advertisement

Vembu agreed wholeheartedly. “He is absolutely right,” the Zoho chief responded, reinforcing the view that companies that manage to succeed in India are often well-prepared for global expansion.

Drawing from personal experience, Vembu likened Indian consumers to his own middle school teacher, who demanded nothing short of excellence. “Like my respected middle school class teacher Smt Parimala-ji,” he recalled. “If I scored only 95 per cent in a mid-term test, she would tell me I am underperforming and not working hard enough.”

According to Vembu, Indian customers behave in much the same way — constantly pushing companies to do better, refine their offerings and raise standards. “Companies always need to push harder to get their seal of approval,” he noted, adding that this pressure, while intense, ultimately strengthens businesses.

Advertisement

Importantly, Vembu clarified that his remarks were not a complaint. On the contrary, he expressed gratitude for the demanding nature of Indian consumers. “We thank our Indian customers for holding our feet to the fire,” he said, suggesting that this relentless scrutiny has played a role in shaping Zoho’s product quality and work ethic.

Vembu also acknowledged that India may not be alone in having an exacting domestic market. “Interestingly, Japanese companies would say that their own domestic market is their toughest,” he added, pointing to a shared culture of high expectations in some economies.

As Indian consumers become more digitally savvy and open to experimenting with new brands, especially in the D2C space, the pressure on companies is only likely to intensify. For those that can withstand it, however, the reward may be global readiness — and a hard-earned stamp of approval from one of the world’s strictest “teachers.”