Govt violated GST law: CAG; Lancet warns against false hope

The CAG has found that the Union government in the very first two years of the GST implementation wrongly retained Rs 47,272 crore of GST compensation cess that was meant to be used specifically to compensate states for loss of revenue; British telecommunications company Vodafone has won arbitration against India over the retrospective tax demand of Rs 20,000 crore; Medical journal The Lancet, on Friday, said that the government was putting 'too positive spin' on the COVID-19 situation in India, calling on the country's leaders not to give false optimism to people. Watch this and more on News blast.

