How Indian economy is contradicting itself amid its recovery phase

India's eagerly awaited economic recovery appears to be finally playing out amidst a slew of contradictions. With the economy showing signs of recovery and the automobile sector witnessing a big jump in sales, the experts believe that the hike could be a result of the festive season. So, is the Indian economy really bouncing back or will there be a requirement for more stimulus? Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today explains.

Also Read: Tweedledum and Tweedledee of economic recovery; Where it's working - where it's not