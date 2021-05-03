How to make ARCs more effective to manage post-Covid NPAs

The two-decade-old asset reconstruction industry with over two dozen players will now have the first public sector Asset Reconstruction Company ( ARC), to be set up by the state-owned banks. The government felt the need for setting up a new ARC to clean up the books of the public sector banks (PSBs), which are saddled with bad loans. While more players in the bad loan market are always welcome, there is also a need for empowering the ARCs for faster resolution. The recovery track record of existing private ARCs is not very encouraging. Partly, capital constraints come in the way. The regulatory framework, which restricts ARCs in many areas, is also one of the reasons for ARCs to grow and resolve the bad loans. In a timely move, the RBI has decided to review the existing legal and regulatory framework. Anand Adhikari, Executive Editor, Business Today shares a checklist of measures and regulatory relaxations that are a must for making ARCs more effective.

