Huawei gets nod for 5G trials, internet shutdowns affect e-commerce

PM Narendra Modi's office has proposed waiving a tax on coal to help finance pollution-curbing equipment, according to documents, but the move would also make coal more competitive in price. The government has allowed Huawei, along with all other equipment manufacturers, to conduct super-fast speed 5G network trials in India. Internet shutdowns in various parts of the country may have hit e-commerce like Amazon and Flipkart hard. This and other news on News Blast.