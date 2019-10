Huawei tech much superior than Ericsson, Nokia, says Sunil Mittal

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, commenting on US' stand on Huawei, said that the Chinese firm's technology was far superior than rivals Ericsson and Nokia's. He was responding to a question on if the US' push to not pick 5G spectrum from China was unfair on India, considering the European counterparts' tech was costlier. Watch the video for more.