IDBI Bank's CEO on new foundation of future growth

Rakesh Sharma, CEO, IDBI Bank shares the factors that helped his organisation get back to normal, overcoming the losses in the last 4 years. Sharma added how the firm worked on its HR policies and did not remove any staff during the organisation's restructuring period. He appreciated the the entry of LIC as majority shareholder into the company by the government of India at a time when it needed the capital. Watch as he explains to Business Today's Anand Adhikari the future foundation that the bank has created in the last few years.

