India, Brazil to boost bilateral trade; Banerjee's take on democracy

Hit by economic slowdown, India and Brazil on Saturday drew up an ambitious plan to boost their stuttering economies by significantly expanding cooperation in key sectors like oil, gas and mining, while setting a target of USD 15 billion in bilateral trade by 2022; India needs a better opposition which is the heart of any democracy and the ruling party should embrace that to keep it under check, noted economist and Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee has said; Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have infused a net sum of Rs 1,624 crore into the Indian capital markets in January so far, buoyed by the signing of the first phase of the US-China trade deal. This and more on News Blast.

Also read:Kobe Bryant death: Virat Kohli, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Gandhi mourn NBA champion's death



Also read: Banking sector is biggest stress point, govt in no position to bail it out, says Abhijit Banerjee







