'200 years of power...': Wealth expert says India’s nuclear bet could change everything

India has taken a decisive step towards long-term energy self-sufficiency, with the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam achieving first criticality on April 6, 2026—a stage where a reactor sustains a controlled nuclear chain reaction. While this is a technical milestone, experts believe its implications are far more strategic, potentially reshaping India’s energy future.

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Investment banker Sarthak Ahuja described the development as a turning point, stating, “Something big has happened in India… which puts India on the world map.” His remarks underline that this is not just about commissioning another reactor, but about unlocking a long-term national capability.

At the core of this achievement is India’s vast natural advantage. As Ahuja pointed out, “India has the world’s largest reserves of thorium, almost 25% of the world’s supply,” positioning the country uniquely in the global energy landscape — much like China’s dominance in rare earths. However, unlike uranium, thorium cannot directly power reactors, which is where the PFBR becomes critical.

The Kalpakkam reactor is a key component of India’s three-stage nuclear programme, conceptualised by Dr Homi Bhabha in the 1950s. Ahuja explained the roadmap: “The first step is using uranium… which generates plutonium. Then, as a second step, we use that plutonium to run a Fast Breeder Reactor.” This second stage is precisely what the PFBR represents.

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What makes this technology transformative is its ability to generate more fuel than it consumes. As Ahuja noted, “What an FBR does is that it generates more fuel than it consumes… reaching a cycle where you don’t need any more fuel externally.” In practical terms, this means India can significantly expand its limited uranium resources by converting them into plutonium, which can then be used to unlock thorium reserves.

Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor

With a capacity of 500 MWe, the PFBR is expected to power 4–5 lakh homes once fully operational. It uses mixed oxide (MOX) fuel and liquid sodium cooling, enabling higher efficiency and faster nuclear reactions compared to conventional reactors. More importantly, it acts as a bridge between India’s current uranium-based energy system and its future thorium-based ambitions.

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Ahuja emphasised the long-term significance of this transition: “With this, India will move to the next stage… using this plutonium to create uranium out of our thorium reserves.” While he acknowledged that this shift could take decades, he stressed its scale, adding, “If done well… India would have enough energy supply to power the country for over 200 years.”

Globally, the achievement places India in an elite league. “As of now, only Russia has a successfully operational FBR… and no other country,” Ahuja noted, highlighting the technological complexity and rarity of such systems.

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Beyond technology, the PFBR represents a strategic shift in energy policy. By reducing dependence on imported uranium and leveraging domestic thorium reserves, India can insulate itself from global supply shocks while strengthening its clean energy base. Breeder reactors also improve fuel efficiency and reduce nuclear waste, enhancing economic viability over the long term.

Framing it as a generational move, Ahuja said, “Quite like China thinks in decades and centuries… this shows India’s long-term thinking.” He added that while other nations may lead in emerging sectors like electric vehicles, “India could also be on the path to being a nuclear powerhouse in itself.”

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As the reactor undergoes further testing before grid integration, the milestone marks more than just operational progress—it signals India’s intent to build a self-reliant, long-duration energy ecosystem, anchored in its unique resource advantage.