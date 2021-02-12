India Today Conclave: Growth vs populism is a misnomer, says Amit Mitra

West Bengal Finance Minister and veteran economist Amit Mitra rejected charges levelled against the Mamata Banerjee-led government by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, at the fourth edition of India Today Conclave East 2021. Dhankhar had attacked the state government for slow economic progress and project implementation in the state, accusing of announcing many schemes, but implementing none. Mitra also defended the concept of populism and gave examples to prove how it has helped the state's poorer population. Watch the video for more.

