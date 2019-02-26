Indian Air Force carried out surprise air strikes on PoK militant camps

12 Mirage 2000 jets struck Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) terror launch pads at around 3:30 am early on Tuesday. The air strikes successfully destroyed the terrorist camps in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,Muzaffarabad, Chakothi. The attack comes amid tensions that peaked after the Pulwama attacks on Feb 14 in which more than 40 CRPF personnel were killed. This has been termed surgical strike 2.0 after the first one took place in September 2016. Watch the video for the first visuals of the strike and the exact location.