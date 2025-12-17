Late-night parties land Shilpa Shetty–co-founded restaurant Bastian in a police case

A case has been filed against Bastian, a high-end restaurant co-founded by Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, for allegedly staying open beyond permitted closing hours in Bengaluru, news agency PTI reported.

The restaurant, located on St Marks Road, was inspected on December 11. During the inspection, officials allegedly found that the establishment was hosting late-night parties beyond the allowed time limit. Police officials said the action was taken for violating local rules on operating hours.

“We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Karnataka Police Act at the Cubbon Park police station against the manager and staff of the establishment for violating the rules,” a senior police officer said.

Separately, Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, have moved the Bombay High Court seeking to quash a ₹60 crore cheating case filed against them by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The couple has asked the court to cancel the First Information Report (FIR) and to stop the police from filing a chargesheet or taking any coercive action until the matter is heard.

The case was filed on a complaint by Deepak Kothari, who alleged that between 2015 and 2023, Shetty and Kundra persuaded him to invest ₹60 crore in their company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. Kothari claimed that the money invested was later used for the couple’s personal benefit.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Shilpa Shetty said, “We categorically deny the baseless and motivated allegations being circulated. The issues sought to be raised are being given a criminal colour without any lawful basis. A quashing petition has already been filed before the Hon'ble High Court and is pending adjudication. Having fully cooperated with the investigation, we are sanguine that justice will prevail and have complete faith in the law enforcement authorities and the judicial system of our country. We respectfully urge the media to exercise restraint, as the matter is sub judice.”

In their petition, Shetty and Kundra said the FIR was based on a “false and distorted set of facts” and was “maliciously filed with an ulterior and malafide motive to extort money.”

They argued that the issue is a civil and contractual dispute linked to a failed business and investment losses. The couple said the business, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, suffered due to unforeseen economic conditions, especially demonetisation in November 2016, which badly affected their cash-based business.

In her separate plea, Shilpa Shetty said she was not involved in the day-to-day running of the company and was associated with it for a limited period. The couple said the losses were business losses and not the result of fraud or criminal conspiracy.

The Bombay High Court has directed Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra to share copies of their petitions with the complainant, Deepak Kothari.