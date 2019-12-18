Indian Railways introduces 'Meghdoot' which makes water from air

Indian Railways, South Central Railway has set up an 'atmospheric water generator' kiosk at Secunderabad Railway Station by the name of Meghdoot. The device harvests water directly from air, which gets filtered and remineralised to make it fit for drinking purposes. It follows technology built by Maithri Aquatech under Make in India initiative, producing water around 1,000 litres per day. Piyush Goyal, the minister for railways and commerce shared a video of the device. Watch the video for more.