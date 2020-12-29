Inside the first-ever fully-automated driverless metro on the Magenta line

In a historic moment for India, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the country's first-ever fully-automated driverless train service on the 37 km-Magenta line. This is the first major event conducted by DMRC in 2020 sice the lockdown began. The driverless metro will run from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden. The metro also comes with advanced features such as 'sleep mode' for when it has to retire at night. The digital high-resolution camera inside the metro ensures the safety of the passengers as it keeps constant vigil on what is happening inside the metro . Watch the video for a peek inside this engineering marvel.