Instant Loan App Scam: How to save the borrowers

For the first time , the Fintech industry which is offering small ticket size loans digitally has come under the scanner of the RBI for unhealthy lending practices in the market. The rise of instant loan app platforms has also encouraged many unregulated entities , which are not registered with RBI as NBFCs to take advantage of the small Borrowers. There are many apps that have tie-up with banks and NBFCs for loans. In fact , the casual approach of some of the regulated players is also responsible for these bad practices. The recent instances of borrowers committing suicide has already forced the RBI to set up a working group to study the issues like consumer protection , data privacy, charging high interest rates, and harsh recovery methods. The Government and regulators have to monitor the space more closely to plug the regulatory gaps and keep strengthening the regulations time and again. Digital lending is the future for serving the under - banked and under -served customers both in metros and rural areas. Anand Adhikari, Executive Editor, Business Today, explains more.

