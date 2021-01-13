Major risks that can disrupt the stock rally, bring down the market

The barometer of stock market , the Bombay Stock Exchange's (BSE) 30 share price index, is nearing 50,000 points. It rose after dipping to 25,638 points in March last year after the outbreak of Covid and the news of subsequent lockdown. The sensex has almost doubled in a year's time. This frenzy in the market is expected to continue because of vaccine roll out globally, normalisation of business operations and the monetary and fiscal support from the government. But what are the big risks that can bring down the market? Nirmal Jain, Founder and Chairman, IIFL Group explains in his conversation with Anand Adhikari, Executive Editor, Business Today.

Also Read: IRFC IPO: First share sale of 2021 opens next week; all you need to know