Jhunjhunwala-owned stock hits all-time high after net profit rises 237%

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio component stock on Monday hit its all-time high after the water and environment management firm reported a 237% rise in Q3 net profit. Net profit rose to Rs 26.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2019 against net profit of Rs 7.93 crore in Q3 of previous fiscal. Jhunjhunwala held 8 lakh shares or 6.54% stake in the firm at the end of December quarter. He bought the stock for first time in December 2007 quarter and held 2.53% stake or 3,19,000 shares of the firm in the end of December quarter that year. Watch the video for more.



