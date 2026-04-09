Quote of the Day by Nikhil Kamath: 'Life is short, even if nothing crazy...'

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on Wednesday shared a thought-provoking tweet reflecting on the passage of time and the fleeting nature of youth. He wrote: "Not long ago, I used to be the youngest in most rooms, at many things. Now, at an MBA college, when 25-year-olds call me 'sir,' the thing that hits me most is damn, where did my youth go? Life is short, even if nothing crazy happens..."

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This reflection captures the sense of inevitability that often accompanies the passage of time, particularly for someone like Kamath, who has achieved significant success at a young age.

Who is Nikhil Kamath?

Nikhil Kamath is an Indian entrepreneur and investor. He co-founded Zerodha, a discount brokerage platform, with his brother Nithin Kamath in 2010.

Zerodha revolutionised retail trading in India by offering low-cost, high-quality services to millions of investors. The company now boasts over 7-10 million active clients and is one of the leading players in the Indian stockbroking industry.

Kamath's entrepreneurial journey has made him one of India's youngest self-made billionaires. As of 2025-2026, his net worth is estimated to be around $3.2-3.3 billion, placing him among the top under-40 entrepreneurs in India.

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When was this quote said?

This quote was shared on X by Nikhil Kamath on April 8.

What does this quote mean?

Kamath’s words speak to the fleeting nature of youth and the inevitability of change. It captures the bittersweet moment when youthful ambition transitions into responsibility, and the recognition that time passes, whether or not extraordinary events occur.

Kamath’s tweet is a gentle reminder to not only focus on achievements but also on the passage of time itself, urging people to reflect on their lives and how they spend their youth.