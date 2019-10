Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj ends with eye-catching drone display

At least 150 drones took to the sky to make formations. The Kumbh Mela came to an end with a lavish light and sound show. Twenty-two crore devotees took the holy dip in 49 days. The Kumbh Mela has entered Guinness Book for the largest crowd management, sanitation drive and painting exercise on public sites.