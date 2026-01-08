Move on from kolhapuris, Prada launches 'chai latte-scented' perfume for ₹17,000. Details here

Italian luxury fashion house Prada left fashionistas scratching their heads after it launched a chai-infused perfume recently. Dubbed the "Infusion de Santal Chai", one can get a 100 ml bottle for just $190 (₹17,098.10).

While sharing the launch of the perfume on Instagram, the brand wrote, "A new infusion, stirred differently. Meet Infusion de Santal Chai."

As per the official website, the perfume belongs to the woody and milky family and the fragrance is meant for both men and women.

The perfume "fuses creamy sandalwood with the spicy notes of chai latte accord, creating a warm and cozy scent, lifted by a fresh touch of citrus and cardamom, plus the clean and comforting facets of musks".

Previously, the Italian fashion giant faced widespread criticism in June last year after it showcased sandals that had an open-toe braided pattern, resembling the traditional Kolhapuri chappals made in Maharashtra.

The sandals showcased were brown leather flats featuring a classic T-strap connected to a toe loop, adorned with embossing, cutwork and braided accents. After the row erupted, many Kolhapuri chappal artisans said that they were saddened by Prada's use of the design without giving them due credit.

At the time, a Prada spokesperson said that the company has "always celebrated craftsmanship, heritage and design traditions," adding it was in contact with Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture on the issue.

Months after the backlash over cultural appropriation, the fashion house announced a line of limited-edition footwear inspired by Kolhapuri sandals. The brand said that it will make 2,000 pairs of sandals in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The collection will go on sale in February this year online and in 40 Prada stores globally.

The handcrafted sandals that originated in Kolhapur date back to the 12th century and were awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2019 by the Government of India.

($1 = ₹89.99 today)