Terror mastermind Hafiz Saeed arrested before Imran Khan's US visit

The man behind the Mumbai terror attacks Hafiz Saeed ,the head of outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba has been arrested. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police (Pakistan's) arrested Hafiz Saeed from Lahore. This comes just before Pak PM Imran Khan's visit to the US. Hafiz Saeed had been arrested in the past and set free many times, which is why India is suspicious and can only wait and watch. Watch the video for more details.

