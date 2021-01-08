Musk becomes world's richest person; Premji thanks Wipro employees

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is now the richest person in the world, according to latest data on Bloomberg Billionaires Index; Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that the COVID-19 vaccines 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin' are on the verge of being rolled out; Rishad Premji, Chairman of Wipro, has written a letter to his employees thanking them for their contribution and dedication towards the company. Watch this and more on News Blast.

