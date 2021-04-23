Oxygen Express trains start transporting oxygen to meet rise in demand

The first 'Oxygen Express' carrying liquid medical oxygen departed for Maharashtra from Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The Oxygen Express train is carrying 100 tonnes of medical oxygen from Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) plant in Visakhapatnam. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to inform about the Ro-Ro (roll-on-roll-off) train. "The first Oxygen Express train loaded with liquid medical oxygen tankers has left for Maharashtra from Vizag. Railways continues to serve the nation in difficult times by transporting essential commodities and driving innovation to ensure the wellbeing of all citizens," Goyal tweeted. Watch the video for more details.

