PM launches work for new parliament building with hi-tech facilities

Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the new Parliament site said the new building would bear witness to the creation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Modi laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament building in the Parliament House Complex today while several ministers looked on. Ratan Tata whose Tata Projects would be constructing the new building was also present. "The old building fulfilled the needs of the country, the new Parliament building will fulfill the country's aspirations. If the old Parliament House gave direction to post-Independence India, the new building would become a witness to the creation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," PM added. Several petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the project on environmental grounds. The work can only begin once the matters are resolved. Watch the video for more details.