PM Modi's speech on Independence Day: Key highlights

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people of India from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day Thursday, his speech was dominated by words such as 'citizen', 'freedom' and 'water'. PM Modi mentioned the word 'water' 24 times, 'citizen' 47 times while 'freedom' was reflected 30 times during his 92-minute long speech.